Who is Rajendra Gudha, sacked Rajasthan minister with ‘red diary’? 5 points

Rajendra Singh Gudha was sacked from Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet after he questioned the Congress government over the crime rate against women in the state. Gudha, an MLA from Udaipurwati, switched to Congress from the Bahujan Samaj Party in 2019. Further, unprecedented developments followed in Rajasthan assembly Monday, after Gudha claimed he was dragged out of the assembly when the reached the House waving a red diary. He said the diary contained the details of irregular financial transactions.

Jaipur: Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha who was recently sacked as a minister of Rajasthan govt. speaks with the media Monday.(PTI)

The 55-year-old leader held charge as minister of state for Sainik Kalyan (independent charge), home guard and civil defence, panchayati raj and rural development.

Who is Rajendra Singh Gudha? 5 points

1)Gudha was born on July 19, 1968. He completed his school education in 1987-88 at the Government High Secondary School in Guda in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

2)He represents Rajasthan's Udaipurwati constituency and was inducted into the Gehlot cabinet in November 2021. Gudha switched to the Congress along with other five MLAs in September 2019.

3)Gudha first fought the election in 2008 by contesting on a BSP ticket from Udaipurwati. However, he switched from BSP to Congress and remained a Congress minister till 2013. Before, the 2018 assembly election, he then again jumped back to BSP as the Congress didn't give him a ticket. A year later, Gudha returned to Congress again after winning from the Udaipurwati constituency.

4)Initially, Gudha stood by Gehlot when the political crisis ensued in Rajasthan Congress but later openly lobbied for Sachin Pilot. He changed his stance as he was unhappy with the ministry assigned to him but no action was taken on his resentment. He had also publicly supported bringing Pilot as the next CM of Rajasthan when Gehlot’s name surfaced in the race for Congress president.

5)In February this year, he was booked in a criminal case for allegedly kidnapping a man over a transaction related to a plot of land. Gudha has denied allegations against him.

