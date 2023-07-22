Rajasthan: CM Gehlot sacks minister of state Rajendra Gudha

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked minister of state Rajendra Singh Gudha hours after Gudha cornered the state government in the Assembly over the issue of women’s safety in Rajasthan. Gudha held the portfolio of minister state for Sainik Kalyan (independent charge), home guard and civil defence, panchayati raj and rural development (Twitter/@ANI)

Gudha questioned his government’s performance in keeping a check on crimes against women, even as his colleagues slammed similar atrocities in Manipur amid the ongoing violence.

“Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has recommended governor Kalraj Mishra to sack the minister of state, Rajendra Singh Gudha, member of the council of ministers, in the evening of July 21,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

“Governor Mishra has accepted this recommendation of Chief Minister Gehlot with immediate effect,” the statement added.

On Thursday, CM Gehlot had condemned the alleged gang rape of a woman in Manipur, which is engulfed in violence since May 3.

Speaking during the Zero Hour of the ongoing Rajasthan Assembly session on Friday, Gudha said: “The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities on women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect.”

Gudha, a turncoat, who joined Congress from Bahujan Samaj Party, along with other five MLAs in January 2020, was inducted into the Cabinet on November 21, 2021. He held the portfolio of minister state for Sainik Kalyan (independent charge), home guard and civil defence, panchayati raj and rural development.

A senior Congress leader familiar with the development said, “Gudha had a good equation with Gehlot and was the key person to ensure the merger of BSP MLAs into Congress twice – 2008-13, and 2018. He stood with Gehlot during the political crisis but was unhappy with the ministry assigned to him. With time, when no action was taken on his resentment, he changed the faction and openly lobbied for a change in leadership and bringing Sachin Pilot.”

The action on Gudha is seen as the outcome of the decision taken by the Congress leadership earlier this month on July 6 when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge strictly conveyed not to break discipline or stern action will be taken.

Speaking on the development, Congress MLA Wajib Ali, who joined from BSP said, “This is unfortunate. We joined the Congress for development and giving stable government, and with the vision of Gehlot, which is wonderful. We all are with Congress.”

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vasudev Devnani said, “What Gudha said in the House is true as incidents bigger than Manipur are happening in Rajasthan.”

“Gehlot used BSP MLAs to save his chair. Many leaders including Sachin Pilot, Divya Maderna and Bharat Singh have made anti-government statements, why action hasn’t been taken against them?” said Devnani.

Despite repeated efforts, Gudha could not be contacted for a comment.

