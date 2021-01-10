Youth suspected of killing mother, her live-in partner in Jaipur rural
- Preliminary probe reveals that the son of the woman was angry with his mother's relationship, said police.
A couple in a live-in relationship were allegedly shot dead in Jaipur rural area on Saturday morning. Rajasthan police suspects the duo was killed by the son of the murdered woman (40) as he was unhappy with his mother’s relationship with a married man (41) with five children.
The killings took place in a house located in Shiv Colony near Kotputli town. Senior policemen including Jaipur rural superintendent of police (SP) Shankar Dutt Sharma, along with a dog squad and a forensics team, reached the spot soon after the incident.
“Body of the couple with bullet shots on their head was recovered from a room of the house. We suspect that the 20-year-old son of the lady is behind the murder and we have formed teams to nab him,” said Sharma.
The SP said the deceased woman was a native of Bhakri village of Pragpura town in Jaipur rural. Some 20-years ago, she got married to a man in Budhwal village of Mahendragarh district in Haryana. In 2009, she left her husband and started living with her two children including the absconding son and a daughter in Kotputli area.
She came in contact with her partner, a native of Bansur town some years ago
“Preliminary probe reveals that the son of the woman was angry with his mother's relationship. On Saturday, he shot his mother and her alleged lover. Further, he called his sister and said that somebody had shot the couple dead and asked her to inform the police and call an ambulance,” said Sharma.
He added that after calling his sister, the suspect fled the spot and his mobile phone was switched-of.
Family members of both the deceased have been informed and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.
Statements of the neighbours, relatives and others are been taken while the technical cell is trying to trace the mobile location of the victim.The bodies have been handed over to the families after the post-mortems.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth suspected of killing mother, her live-in partner in Jaipur rural
- Preliminary probe reveals that the son of the woman was angry with his mother's relationship, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'So-called farmers enjoying chicken biryani, trying to spread bird flu': BJP MLA
- BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said that the so-called farmers are doing picnic in the name of farmer agitation in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RLP to contest bypolls on 3 assembly seats, local bodies
- In December last year, RLP fielded candidates in 50 by-elections across 12 districts and was able to get four lakh votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Samples from 5 more districts found positive in Rajasthan, over 2100 birds dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird Flu spreads to six districts in Rajasthan, Centre takes stock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan schools, colleges, coaching centres to reopen from January 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayhem on Jaipur Delhi highway as truck rams into vehicles, overturns, 3 killed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In major bureaucratic rejig, 21 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu samples from Rajasthan’s Kota, Baran found positive; over 600 birds dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan amid rains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird Flu in Rajasthan: 7 crow deaths in Jaipur, teams sent to districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gehlot, Pilot to lead protests against farm laws in Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan wildlife dept issues Bird flu alert after death of crows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare in Rajasthan, dead crows found in Hadoti region after Jhalawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Churu shivers at -1.3 degrees Celsius, coldest December in over four decades
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox