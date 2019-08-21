Jalandhar police solve ₹48-lakh loot case, two held

cities

With the arrest of two youth, city police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the ₹48 lakh loot incident that took place here on Gulab Devi road on Monday.

Accused have been identified as Amit Kumar and Amandeep Singh of Jalandhar.

Addressing the media persons, commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that Jaswant Singh, a resident of Rose Park, had filed a complaint on Monday that some bike-borne robbers looted ₹48 lakh cash from his relative Sonu when he had gone to pay the amount to a property dealer on Gulab Devi road.

“Gurdeep, Jaswant Singh’s son, is settled in Philippine and he had transferred money to his father to purchase land in Jalandhar. When he sent his relative to pay the money to property dealer, he was looted by three bike-borne robbers,” CP said.

He said that following the complaint, teams were formed and footages from CCTV cameras near the spot were collected. “The team also received a tip-off regarding presence of the accused in their houses. A police team raided the house and recovered ₹31 lakh cash from two robbers. Third accused is absconding and raids are on to nab him,” Bhullar said

A case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the trio was lodged, he added .

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 01:03 IST