Jamia violence: Police begin recording statements of all students detained on December 15

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:13 IST
New Delhi: The special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi Police, probing the clashes outside Jamia Millia Islamia during the anti-CAA protests on December 15 last year, has started recording the statements of university students. Many students who were injured in the police lathicharge after the protests turned violent confirmed that they were summoned by the crime branch. Police are recording the statements at their office in Chanakyapuri.

Mohammad Minhajuddin, a law student who suffered an eye injury in the assault, said his statement was recorded by the crime branch in the University campus on Tuesday. “I was asked to give my details in writing including my name, address and age. I was also asked to submit my medical documents. The members of the crime branch team asked me where I was at the time of the incident and where exactly I was attacked. They also asked me if the incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed in the library,” he said.

Another student, Mohammad Mustafa, an MA student of Centre for Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, who had suffered fractures in both hands, said he was also asked by the crime branch team if the attack on him was recorded on the CCTV cameras or not. “It was weird that the crime branch team asked us to give in writing if the attack was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed in the library. How can we saythat?” he said.

Waseem Khan, proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia, said the Delhi police’s crime branch had approached the administration informing them that they will take statements of all the 40-45 students detained on December 15, 2019.“The police are taking statements of the students as part of the inquiry process,” he said.

The Delhi police said apart from investigating the violence, they are also probing allegations of police excesses. While they are yet to take action against any police officer, the SIT has arrested 17 people, for their role in pelting stones, torching and damaging vehicles, and damaging public property. None of the 17 is a student.

