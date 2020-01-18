JEE Main: Anurag is Ludhiana district topper

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:32 IST

Anurag is the Ludhiana topper in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main, the results of which were announced by the HRD ministry’s National Testing Agency on Friday night.

As many as 18 candidates from Ludhiana district scored over 99 percentile in the exam, which was taken by 8.69 lakh students from across the country between January 7 and 9.

Consistency is the key in cracking such exam, said Anurag, 17, who scored 99.97 percentile.

Stating that he realised that he wanted to be an engineer in Class 9, Anurag said he joined a coaching centre thereon, which gave him an edge over others. “Besides, I was consistent with my preparations. Now, my goal is to clear IIT Advanced and get admission in IIT Delhi,” said Anurag, a student of Kundan Vidya Mandir.

“I consider NCERT books as the best for preparing chemistry questions,” said Anurag, who loves to binge watch Marvel and Harry Porter movies when not studying.

MUKUL SECOND IN CITY

Code language intrigues me, said Mukul, 17, who came second in Ludhiana with 99.89 percentile.

“Learning code language is like solving a puzzle. It’s fascinating and so logical,” said Mukul from Durgapuri, Haibowal, who believes clearing concepts is more important than studying different books for preparation.

“The competition is so tough that candidates want to prepare from every source available to them. But, I think staying focused and clearing concepts is far more important. Since March 2019, I have been studying at least four hours every day, including my coaching classes. My attentiveness in class is what helped me crack this exam. Now, I am focusing on scoring even better in JEE Advanced,” said Mukul.

POOJA THIRD WITH 99.81 PERCENTILE

I could have done better, says 18-year-old Pooja, who wants to pursue software engineering from IIT Bombay.

“I didn’t attempt the paper the way I was hoping. I had targeted to score 99.95 percentile,” she said.

A resident of Mandi Ahmedgarh, Pooja shared said even though no one from her family was an engineer, they had supported her ambition. Besides, her teachers at Victoria Public School also encouraged her to sit for competitive exams, she added.

Apart from the top three candidates, Abhishek, Aman, Jasnoor, Pranav, Jatin Manchanda, Vansh, Arsh, Gurpreet, Ishaan Dhingra, Yuvraj Angi, Naman Singla, Yuvraj, Angad, Parv and Nitin also scored 99.67, 99.54, 99.47, 99.39, 99.37, 99.35, 99.34, 99.22, 99.11, 99,10, 99.08, 99.03, 99.01 percentile, respectively.

NEXT EXAM IN APRIL

The JEE Main is conducted twice, in January and April, for admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 28 centrally funded technical institutes.

Those who appear for the exam in January can again sit for it in April, as the best score is counted. After the result of both exams, final eligibility list is released by the NTA, based on which candidates appear for the JEE Advanced.

Top 1.5 lakh students are eligible for the JEE Advanced, for selection to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).