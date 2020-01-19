e-paper
JNU students union may move HC against hostel fee hike today

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:58 IST

Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The JNU Students Union on Sunday said they will approach the Delhi High Court on January 20 seeking direction to quash the revised hostel manual, which has provisions for a fee hike. In a statement released by the union, it said “the petition shall also seek registration at old rates without late fines.”

“The JNUSU would further urge students to continue with their boycott of registration and all academic activities including exams, and classes,” said the student union in the statement. They added that “taking exams and/or classes at this juncture will only create more chaos and ruckus and lead to another bifurcation in the student community that has been resolutely and unitedly fighting tooth and nail against this draconian V-C and his political masters.”

The JNU students’ union has been on strike for close to three months over the revised hostel manual. Earlier this month, the university had witnessed tussle between student groups over the issue of registration. Amid the stir, masked men had gone on a rampage on January 5 inside the JNU campus assaulting students and teachers and storming hostels. The violence had led to widespread outrage.

The students’ union also demanded the JNU administration to annul and quash all punitive actions on students who have been struggling against the fee hike.

JNU administration could not be contacted for a comment.

