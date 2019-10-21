‘Kanya Sumangala Yojana’: UP officials observe low awareness among government staff, public

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:43 IST

Over 200 women officials reviewed various women welfare related schemes across UP from October 18 to 20 and reported a lack of awareness among both the government staff and the beneficiaries. The three-member review panel of each district is supposed to submit its report to the chief minister on October 24 -- a day before the launch of the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana’.

Keeping the scheme’s launch in view, the officials especially focused on awareness level among people. “As far as Kanya Sumangala is concerned, there is a need for an awareness campaign. Not only the beneficiaries but also the staff of the women and child development department are unaware about many aspects of the scheme,” said an official who reviewed the scheme in Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki. “We also came across irregularities at shelter homes,” she said.

Special secretary, housing and urban planning department, Apoorva Dubey was a part of the team that reviewed the scheme, among many others, in Lucknow. “Kanya Sumanagala is a big initiative. We observed that the staff needs to be sensitised. They are unaware of many facts that they should know to help implement the scheme properly in the state,” she said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Anita Bhatnagar, who led the Lucknow review team, said that the inspecting officials were unhappy with the progress of some of the schemes. She too pointed out several irregularities at shelter homes. “Records were not maintained properly at some of the shelter homes,” she said.

