e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore aid to family of volunteer who died of Covid

Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore aid to family of volunteer who died of Covid

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the family of Arun Kumar, a civil defence volunteer who died of Covid-19, and offered them a cheque of ₹1 crore as financial assistance. Kejriwal said the Delhi government would do whatever it can to support the education of Kumar’s children.

He died at Dwarka’s Venkateshwar Hospital on July 13, at the age of 48.

Kumar contacted the disease in the course of his duty, while providing food to people during the lockdown.

“Arun Kumar ji did an excellent job during the whole Corona lockdown period. He worked in almost all the departments, whether in hospitals, distributing food, or anything else. Our civil defence volunteers have worked hard day and night. Arun ji was one such volunteer who, in the course of his duty, contacted corona and unfortunately lost his life because of it. The people of Delhi salute the martyrdom and sacrifice of Arun Kumar ji,” Kejriwal told reporters after meeting with Kumar’s family in Uttam Nagar.

Kejriwal met Kumar’s father, wife, and children. “His daughter is in class 12 and his son is in class 9. Their education should not stop at any cost. The Delhi government will do whatever it can to support their education. The Delhi government has provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore to his family, which will provide relief to his family,” he said.

Kumar was a resident of Rajpuri in Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, and was on duty in Dwarka.

top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In