Kerala records another spike in Covid-19 cases; state govt to increase tests

Kerala has recorded another spurt in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday even as the state decided to increase the number of tests after the Union health ministry's rap. An expert team that visited the state in the first week of January had recommended the state to beef up its test rate considerably to contain the spread.

With 6,186 new virus cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases went up to 70,259 in the state. At least of 66,259 tests were conducted on Tuesday even as the state clocked a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.34 per cent, at least triple than the national average. It has also reported 26 deaths taking the Covid-19 toll to 3,506. Among the infected, 69 are health workers, said the state health ministry.

Experts have warned people not to lower their guard thinking vaccines have arrived. They say many people are taking pandemic restrictions lightly and slackening of vigil may spell doom. They say health officials are facing a gargantuan task as many resist to line up for tests saying vaccine has arrived.

“We have noticed some people behave as if a remedy is around and refuse to take tests. It is not good. Our efforts delayed peak and saved many lives. Time is not ripe to lower our guard,” said state health minister KK Shailaja.

Worried, the health department has decided to conduct a Covid-19 density study to gauge the possibility of a fresh virus wave and formulate area-wise preventive strategies.

The plan is to conduct a study on a large cluster of population above 18 years of age and samples of high-risk group will also be collected for a comparative study. The nature of the spread, the intensity of infection, recovery rate and post-Covid complications will come under this study, said the health department. Kerala has the highest number of active cases in the country followed by Maharashtra.