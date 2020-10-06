e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Khanna police bust gang of vehicle lifters, arrest 3

Khanna police bust gang of vehicle lifters, arrest 3

The police have sealed the godown where the accused used to park the stolen vehicles.

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police with the recovered vehicles in Khanna on Tuesday.
Police with the recovered vehicles in Khanna on Tuesday.(HT photo)
         

The Khanna police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of its three members and recovery of two pick-up trucks from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Naresh alias Kalu of Bhiwani in Haryana, Neeraj Verma of Rohtak and Lakhbir Singh alias Lakhi of Dhuri in Sangrur. The accused who are yet to be arrested are Amrik Ram of Malaud, his brother Vicky Ram and their employee. Amrik Ram and Vicky Ram are said to be scrap dealers.

The accused used to steal pick-up trucks only and sell it for ₹50,000-₹60,000 after dismantling them.

The police have sealed the godown where the accused used to park the stolen vehicles.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said that the accused were arrested from near Burkre village following a tip-off. The accused had stolen a vehicle from Ambala on October 4 and were travelling to the city hide it at the godown that belongs to Amrik and Vicky.

Following the information provided by the accused, the police conducted a raid at the godown, but the accused managed to flee the spot.

The SSP added that the accused have stolen vehicles from Ambala, Hisar, Patiala, Sangrur and Dhuri. A case under Sections 379, 411, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Malaud police station.

The accused are already facing trial in at least 14 cases lodged against them in Haryana and Punjab, he added.

top news
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In