Kharar man tests positive for Covid-19; Mohali district count reaches 137

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:03 IST

A 30-year-old resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking Mohali district’s count of confirmed cases to 137. Of these, only 22 remain active.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the man had visited the civil hospital with mild symptoms and was sampled. After infection was confirmed, he was shifted him to Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur.

Meanwhile, a Sector 77 couple was discharged from the Banur hospital, taking the number of recoveries to 112. Three people have succumbed to the disease so far.