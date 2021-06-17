Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 10 kiloliter oil spill in Bay of Bengal after vessel's fuel tank leaks
kolkata news

10 kiloliter oil spill in Bay of Bengal after vessel's fuel tank leaks

It said the vessel, named Devon, was sailing under the flag of Portugal and was en-route from Colombo in Sri Lanka to Haldia in West Bengal when the fuel leak happened.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 10:17 PM IST
The vessel developed an underwater crack in the left side fuel tank containing about 120 kilolitres (KL) of very low sulphur fuel oil(AP/For Representative Purposes Only)

A merchant vessel's fuel tank developed a crack leading to 10 kilolitres of oil being spilled in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said.

It said the vessel, named Devon, was sailing under the flag of Portugal and was en-route from Colombo in Sri Lanka to Haldia in West Bengal when the fuel leak happened.

The vessel developed an underwater crack in the left side fuel tank containing about 120 kilolitres (KL) of very low sulphur fuel oil, the ICG said in a statement.

"The crack resulted in spillage of about 10 KL of oil into sea before preventive action was taken and remaining oil in tank was transferred to another tank by ship's crew," it said.

The vessel was continuing its voyage to Haldia and is likely to reach there by Friday evening, the statement said.

"The ICG is in continuous contact with Devon and master has reported that the vessel is stable. The ICG's pollution response team at Chennai has been alerted and kept standby. In addition, the ICG's ships and aircraft deployed at sea are also put on alert in pollution response configuration," it said. PTI DSP AQS AQS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bay of bengal oil spill
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP