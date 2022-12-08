11-yr-old boy injured in crude bomb explosion in Bengal town; school alerts children

KOLKATA: An 11-year-old boy was injured late on Wednesday night when a crude bomb went off near a bonfire that some children living in slums lit up by the roadside to beat the cold in Titagarh town of Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The boy, Md Afroz, was taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with injuries to his left arm and face after doctors at a local hospital found his condition critical.

It is suspected that criminals hid the bomb behind a trash bin near which the bonfire was lit by the children. The heat triggered the explosion, a police officer, who asked not to be named, said.

“We conducted a search and recovered another crude bomb from the spot. Efforts are on to trace the criminals who left these in the open, endangering citizens,” a police officer said.

On Thursday, teachers at Titagarh Gandhi Vidyalaya, a small state-aided school where Afroz studies, held a session to sensitize the students. “We told the children not to touch any object lying by these roads and to not venture out after dark. They were told to go home after school is over, without stopping anywhere,” said Nandita Sharma, the head teacher.

This is the second incident of a blast at a slum in the district. A six-year-old boy died in a previous incident that took place in the district’s Kankinara area.

In another recent incident that sparked off tension, a crude bomb went off on the roof of Titagarh Free India High School on September 17.

Although around 1000 of the 1300 students were attending classes on the lower floors, nobody was injured since the door to the roof was locked. Police later arrested some teenagers on charges of throwing the bomb from an adjacent building, allegedly to scare a student with whom the teenagers had some rivalry.