17-yr-old Kolkata student stabbed by classmate near metro’s ticket counter

KOLKATA: A 17-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate following an argument at the Dakshineswar station of the Kolkata Metro Railway, police said. A case was registered by the Railway Protection Force. (Getty Images)

The victim was identified as Manojit Yadav, a student at a school in the Bagbazar area. He was returning home after school with four more students when one of them stabbed him with a knife over a dispute, a police officer, who visited the spot, said, requesting anonymity.

The incident took place at about 2.30 pm near a ticket counter at the Dakshineswar station.

“While the boy who allegedly committed the crime managed to flee despite being chased by people on the platform, the other three took the profusely bleeding Yadav out of the station. He died while being rushed to the Baranagar state general hospital,” Anupam Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Barrackpore, told reporters.

A case was registered by the Railway Protection Force .

The three boys who took Yadav to the hospital are being questioned.

“My son was a good student…. I cannot understand why anyone would want to kill him,” Dharamdeb Yadav, the victim’s father, told reporters.