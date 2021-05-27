Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 2 killed, 7 injured in lightning strike in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
kolkata news

2 killed, 7 injured in lightning strike in Bengal’s Murshidabad district

The injured were rushed to the local health centre and Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital (MMCH). The condition of two people was described as very critical by doctors.
By Sreyasi Pal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Residents of Ramna-Bilpara village said the dead and injured people were sitting near a lake around 11.30 am when a storm suddenly rose. HT PHoto

Two boys were killed and as many as seven persons were injured in two incidents of lightning strike in Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday morning, police said. The incident happened at Ramna-Bilpara village in the Hariharpara police station area.

The injured were rushed to the local health centre and Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital (MMCH). The condition of two people was described as very critical by doctors.

The deceased were identified as Tahabul Sheikh, 17, and Sahidul Islam, 16. They were members of the same family.

In another incident, a woman was injured by lightning in the Lochonmati area. She was also admitted to MMCH in a critical state.

Residents of Ramna-Bilpara village said the dead and injured people were sitting near a lake around 11.30 am when a storm suddenly rose. They took shelter in an abandoned thatched hut which was struck by lightning.

Tony Sheikh, an uncle of the deceased, said, “Some villagers were resting near the lake after working in the field. They ran for cover and entered the hut.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

‘Puppy’ shark demands belly rubs from human, delights netizens. Watch

This good old ‘flashback’ of birthday parties in the 90’s may make you nostalgic

Amul shares FRIENDS Reunion special doodle, gets shout-out from fans

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP