22 Bengal BJP workers arrested for attack on Union minister’s convoy; party fumes

KOLKATA: The arrest of 22 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in connection with the February 25 attack on the convoy of Union minister of state for home, Nisith Pramanik, in Bengal’s Cooch Behar district has prompted the opposition party to allege that the investigation was being controlled by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Union MoS Nisith Pramanik and BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar during their visit to the damaged house of party workers which was allegedly attacked in Cooch Behar (PTI File Photo)

The arrests were made on Monday, hours after Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose asked the state government to take stern action against those who attacked the convoy.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhawan on February 26, the governor said: “Anti-social elements which try to take law into their hands will be dealt with sternly. Violence will be rooted-out ruthlessly. The constitution should be upheld by all those who are committed to do so. Bengal expects every officer to do his duty, without fear or favour, be he in the police or magistracy or any wing of governance.”

The BJP alleged on February 25 that TMC workers attacked Pramanik’s car when he was on his way to attend a political meeting. Though the minister escaped unhurt, he alleged that shots were fired at his car. He showed reporters a dent in the vehicle saying it was caused by a bullet. Pramanik also talked to the governor over phone.

Cooch Behar superintendent of police Sumit Kumar could not be contacted on Tuesday but a district police official said on condition of anonymity that around 50 people have been named in three cases lodged by Sahebganj and Dinhata police stations.

People named in these cases include several district BJP leaders, said Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

“The Bengal police is a frontal organisation of the TMC. It is doing its duty diligently. Nobody can accuse the police of deviating from the path shown by the ruling party,” Bhattacharya said.

A police officer said the case at Dinhata police station was lodged on the basis of complaints by local residents that some miscreants damaged their homes.

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar rushed to Cooch Behar on Tuesday and met Pramanik. The two leaders visited the homes of party members whose properties were allegedly ransacked by TMC workers after the incident.

District TMC leaders also alleged that several of their party offices were damaged by BJP workers.

“I want to warn the administration. It must be neutral. BJP workers cannot be harassed like this,” Majumdar told the local media at Dinhata.

On Monday, Calcutta high court chief justice Prakash Shrivastava allowed a lawyer, Soumya Majumdar, to file his petition which questioned the neutrality of the police.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said: “The administration is doing its duty. There was no attack on Pramanik. The entire episode was scripted by him.”