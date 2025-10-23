28-yr-old Bengal man arrested for desecrating Kali idol, tells cops he was drunk

KOLKATA: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on charges of desecrating an idol of Goddess Kali in the remote Kakdwip area of South 24 Parganas district, which led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to launch a stinging attack on the Mamata Banerjee government.

Police said the suspect was drunk when he damaged the idol.

“Based on intelligence inputs, a person identified as Narayan Halder,28, son of Bhupati Halder, was apprehended and arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement and expressed remorse for his actions. It was determined that he was in an inebriated state during the incident that led to the desecration of the idol,” the police said in a statement.

Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening at a temple in Uttar Chandranagar village, when Kali puja was being held across the state.

The incident triggered unrest in the area on Wednesday when hundreds of people led by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders blocked National Highway-12 with the damaged idol. The authorities had to carry it away in a police van before dispersing the crowd.

In a post on X on Wednesday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the act was carried out by “jihadi elements” and accused the state government of attempting to “hush up” the incident. “Don’t mistake the scene in the video below for Bangladesh; this is the current state of West Bengal. I have repeatedly said that a conspiracy is underway to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh... If Hindus do not wake up now, great danger awaits in the coming days,” Adhikari said in the post in Bengali.

Thursday’s police statement said the investigation into the case was on.

“Further efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others involved. Prima facie, the incident appears to be a localised disturbance, with certain miscreants attempting to spread misinformation,” the statement said.

“A group of outsiders entered the area and the crowd swelled as individuals from neighbouring villages joined in. The mob then carried the idol to the National Highway, leading to a complete road blockade,” the police statement said, adding that a separate case has been registered for the road blockade.