Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 90 railway drivers, guards test Covid-19 positive in Bengal, suburban train services hit
kolkata news

90 railway drivers, guards test Covid-19 positive in Bengal, suburban train services hit

"We have cancelled 56 local trains to ensure mail and express train services are not impacted," said Eastern Railway spokesperson Eklabya Chakraborty.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Suburban train services resumed in West Bengal on November 11 last year after more than seven months.(PTI)

Eastern Railway on Tuesday said it has so far cancelled 56 local trains in the Sealdah section after around 90 drivers and guards tested positive for Covid- 19.

No decision has been taken on cancellation of trains in the Howrah section, an official said.

"The situation is pretty grim. Some 90 drivers and guards are unable to report for duty due to Covid. We have cancelled 56 local trains to ensure mail and express train services are not impacted," Eastern Railway spokesperson Eklabya Chakraborty told PTI.

"As far as possible, the non-peak hour trains are cancelled to minimise the impact for commuters," he added.

Suburban train services resumed in West Bengal on November 11 last year after more than seven months.

In the wake of soaring Covid-19 cases, the Indian Railways had recently announced that commuters will be fined up to 500 for not wearing masks at rail premises and in trains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eastern railways covid-19 pandemic
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP