Actor questioned for posing with chained mongoose in Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal forest department officials have questioned noted actor Srabanti Chatterjee for uploading her photos posing with a chained mongoose on social media.

All mongoose species in India are protected under Schedule II (Part II) of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and violation of it may lead to imprisonment up to seven years and a fine.

A forest official said a notice was sent to Chatterjee on February 15 for posting the photos. “She skipped the questioning on at least two dates. She appeared on Monday and was questioned. She was again questioned on Tuesday.”

The Wildlife Crime Control Cell and Data Management Unit of the forest department on Tuesday questioned Chatterjee’s makeup artist and driver. “I was shooting. It was someone else’s mongoose. I just took it in my hands. That is it. The owner of the mongoose has also come. We are cooperating and helping the officials,” Chatterjee said.

Forest officials said Chatterjee could be called for questioning again.

Trade of products such as painting brushes made from mongoose hair is quite rampant. A Wildlife Trust of India estimate in 2002 said poachers killed around 50,000 mongooses annually. There have been no such figures recently.

Chatterjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2021 ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls. She unsuccessfully contested the elections before quitting the party.