Adani Group's Tajpur deep sea port building project ‘very much on track’: Bengal minister

Amid speculations about the fate of the proposed Tajpur port, senior West Bengal minister Sashi Panja on Sunday said the project is very much on track and talks are underway with the Adani group on the matter.

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja(ANI )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To a question about the opposition BJP's claim that the project has become uncertain as the Adani group has pulled out of it, the state Minister for Industries, Commerce and Enterprises alleged that the opposition was making "false claims" without knowing anything about it.

"The project is very much on the cards and talks are on with the party concerned, i.e. Adani group," she said.

When asked whether there has been any breakdown in talks with the Adani group, which had been initially named as a potential investor for the project, Panja said, "There has not been any such development."

Permission has been sought from the Centre for the construction of the port and the Union government has asked for some clarifications, she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speculation was abuzz after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at the Bengal Global Business Summit on Tuesday that a tender will be launched for the development of the Tajpur deep sea port.

"The proposed deep sea port at Tajpur is ready for tenders. You can participate in the process..." Banerjee had told the delegates at BGBS, triggering speculations that Adani was no longer part of the project.