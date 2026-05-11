...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Adhikari cabinet approves BSF land transfer for border fencing, initiates Census exercise in Bengal

Adhikari cabinet approves BSF land transfer for border fencing, initiates Census exercise in Bengal

Published on: May 11, 2026 01:57 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari chaired the first cabinet meeting on Monday and said his government has granted transfer of land to the BSF for erecting a fence along the Bangladesh border and approved immediate implementation of the Census exercise in the state.

Adhikari cabinet approves BSF land transfer for border fencing, initiates Census exercise in Bengal

The meeting, attended by the five ministers sworn in so far, also decided to induct Bengal into multiple central government schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat health coverage programme.

The Ayushman Bharat aims to provide cashless hospitalisation coverage of 5,00,000 per family per year to poor and vulnerable families for secondary and tertiary healthcare services.

"In the backdrop of steadily changing demography in Bengal's bordering districts, our cabinet has approved the beginning of the process of handing over necessary land to the BSF for setting up border fences. The Chief Secretary and the secretary of the state's land and land revenue department have been asked to complete the process of land transfer within the next 45 days," Adhikari told reporters while briefing about the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bsf kolkata
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Adhikari cabinet approves BSF land transfer for border fencing, initiates Census exercise in Bengal
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Adhikari cabinet approves BSF land transfer for border fencing, initiates Census exercise in Bengal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.