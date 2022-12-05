Ahead of Delhi trip, Mamata targets BJP over G20 logo, cash seizure, ‘roadshow’

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the logo for India’s G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged roadshow while polling was going on in the second phase of Gujarat elections, and the seizure of cash in West Bengal. She said the image of the national animal or bird could have been used in the logo instead of the lotus, which is also the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s poll symbol.

“We have the national animal and the national bird. There are so many national symbols. Even if I do not raise the issue, others will. I did not make an issue out of this but this is not a non-issue,” Banerjee told reporters as she left for Delhi to attend an all-party meeting for a political consensus on India’s goals during its first G20 presidency.

Modi last month launched the logo and theme for the G20 presidency saying India’s leadership of the grouping represents an opportunity to share the country’s achievements with the world.

Banerjee said two events related to the presidency will also be held in West Bengal. “The meeting [in Delhi] is regarding G20. I do not think I will meet the Prime Minister,” said Banerjee when asked whether she will meet Modi separately.

The Congress last month criticised the logo saying the Prime Minister and the BJP would not leave any opportunity to promote themselves.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri defended the use of the lotus saying the Congress government declared it India’s national flower in 1950.

Banerjee, who will also visit Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Pushkar on Tuesday and meet Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarians in Delhi on Wednesday before returning to Kolkata, said the BJP can win the Gujarat polls with an absolute majority while hitting out over what she described as Modi’s roadshow in Ahmedabad as he went to vote.

“The Election Commission says roadshows are banned on election day. But for them [BJP], there is an exception. They may get 100% seats. If the Prime Minister goes and holds a rally on election day, what do we expect? This is unfair.”

BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan rejected claims about Modi’s roadshow “His cavalcade was parked a little further from the polling booth and the Prime Minister walked up to the polling booth to vote...,” he said. “It was not a roadshow or anything like that. What would you do as a citizen? You would not drive inside the polling booth with your vehicle, will you? You will walk up to the polling booth.”

Banerjee also alleged ₹94.38 lakh seized from a vehicle in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district in the early hours of Monday was meant for the BJP. “The BJP is bringing all money, goons, and guns with central security. I request BJP leaders, let us fight politically and not with force.”

Jalpaiguri police superintendent Biswajit Mahato told reporters that the men arrested for carrying the cash did not have any political links.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh rubbished Banerjee’s allegations. “...huge sums of money have been seized from the homes of [ruling] TMC leaders. They are amassing cash and weapons before the panchayat polls next year. Banerjee should stop spreading canards.”