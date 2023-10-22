Army builds bailey bridge over Teesta in 18 days in flood-hit Sikkim

The Trishakti Corps of the Army has built a bailey bridge in 18 days with help from local people and civil administration to set up an alternative route between Mangan and Chungthang in north Sikkim that was devastated by flash floods on October 4.

“While the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to reconnect the main Mangan-Tung-Chungthang route, troops of Trishakti Corps with BRO and assistance from locals and civil administration is making efforts to open up the alternate Mangan- Sanklang – Theng – Chungthang route. This requires construction of two bailey bridges over Teesta river at Mangan-Sanklang crossing. Working round the clock, the first bridge has been completed at 11am on October 22,” Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the army’s chief public relations officer in the region, said in a statement.

Large parts in north Sikkim ahead of Mangan has remained cut off since October 4.

“As an immediate response, foot bridges and zip lines were constructed at Chungthang and Sanklang-Mangan crossing. These have enabled movement of people and a provision to transport relief materials,” the statement said.

“Due to largescale damage to the main Mangan-Tung-Chungthang road, fresh alignment of the road through Naga village is being made before the damaged bridge site at Toong can be approached and a new bridge constructed. This will take time,” the statement added.

The flash floods occurred in the early hours of October 4 when a glacial lake at south Lhonak overflowed following torrential rain. The Teesta destroyed human habitations, an army camp, several hydel power dams and important roads, including Sikkim’s lifeline, NH-10.

The flash floods in the Teesta river claimed more than 90 lives.

During the catastrophe, 23 army personnel, vehicles and crates of ammunition were swept away from the camp at Bardang in Pakyong district. Only one of these missing men was found alive and the bodies of 10 soldiers were recovered.

Army choppers were deployed to rescue Sikkim residents and tourists from Lachen, Lachung and other parts in north Sikkim.

Around 4,000 displaced people were sheltered at 21 relief camps by the Sikkim government.

