At Nandigram’s ground zero, Suvendu Adhikari and TMC face-off over 2007 land stir

KOLKATA: Six months after Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee faced defeat in the assembly election at East Midnapore district’s Nandigram, the agrarian belt on Wednesday witnessed the ruling party and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who retained the seat, targeting each other while paying homage to villagers killed in 2007 during a violent movement against the then Left Front government’s bid to acquire land for a chemical hub.

Though the government aborted the project, the violence continued for more than two years. The agitation was led by the Bhumi Uchched Protirodh Committee set up by local people, and who were supported by TMC.

On November 10, 2007, ten farmers were allegedly killed by CPI(M) cadres who were trying to recapture a village. The TMC has been paying homage to these victims since 2011 when it came to power.

Adhikari, who was then a local TMC leader, on Wednesday led a procession and addressed local people. The former minister claimed that he and members of his family, who hail from East Midnapore’s Contai, helped the movement.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, who was part of a team that visited Nandigram on Wednesday morning, called Adhikari a traitor and accused him of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide during the March-April poll campaign.

Amid the claims and counterclaims, the rivals paid homage to the victims separately at the memorial.

“Didn’t Muslims die in the land movement? Mamata Banerjee stood by the farmers during those days. Adhikari’s father Sisir Adhikari, the local Lok Sabha member, did not even keep track of what was happening on the ground. Were the Adhikari’s helping the CPI(M)? ” Ghosh said.

Countering Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, who held a meeting at another location, said: “Mamata Banerjee was a partner of the National Democratic Alliance at that time and BJP leaders, headed by LK Advani and Sushma Swaraj, raised the Nandigram issue in Parliament. They did not rest till the Lok Sabha condemned the attacks. TMC leaders could enter Nandigram only after Advani and Swaraj came here.”

“The TMC is now targeting local BJP workers. I will file a public interest litigation to seek justice for those who faced post-poll violation,” Adhikari added.

Mamata Banerjee was the face of the Nandigram agitation which played a key role in ending the Left Front’s 34-year-long rule in 2011. The movement started after 14 villagers died in police firing on March 14, 2007. The day is observed as Nandigram Diwas by the chief minister.

On the eve of the state polls, Banerjee was injured in Nandigram when the door of her SUV slammed against her left foot. She alleged that some people in the crowd deliberately pushed the door. BJP leaders accused Banerjee of using the incident to gain political mileage. After the incident, she led the party’s campaign from a wheelchair.