With less than a year to go for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged party workers to be more vigilant than during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and guard against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “conspiracies”.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

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Addressing workers from across the state at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh hit out at the BJP, alleging, “The BJP’s political character is anti-people. It engages in deceitful politics and betrays democratic principles. Under BJP rule, the state’s policing system has collapsed and the rule of law is non-existent.”

“Be wary of the BJP’s conspiracies. The public desires change and is prepared to oust the BJP from power. People want a Samajwadi Party government next year. Everyone must work with greater caution in 2027 than in 2024 to achieve this goal,” he said.

He further alleged that forged signatures were being used during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to remove voters’ names from electoral rolls, and questioned the “inactivity” of the Election Commission (EC) despite “irregularities”.

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{{^usCountry}} The SP chief also exhorted workers and leaders to visit polling booths and inform the public about the BJP government’s “failures”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP chief also exhorted workers and leaders to visit polling booths and inform the public about the BJP government’s “failures”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Targeting the government over the ‘Smart Cities’ initiative, he claimed that traffic management in major cities, including Lucknow, was in a shambles, with persistent congestion. “In Lucknow, a ‘Green Corridor’ was built at a cost of ₹7,000 crore, but its flawed design has necessitated the deployment of police personnel at every intersection,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Targeting the government over the ‘Smart Cities’ initiative, he claimed that traffic management in major cities, including Lucknow, was in a shambles, with persistent congestion. “In Lucknow, a ‘Green Corridor’ was built at a cost of ₹7,000 crore, but its flawed design has necessitated the deployment of police personnel at every intersection,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also criticised the rollout of smart electricity meters, saying, “In nine years, the BJP government has failed to set up a single new power plant, leading to a weakened electricity supply system. Billing irregularities due to ‘smart meters’ have further distressed consumers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also criticised the rollout of smart electricity meters, saying, “In nine years, the BJP government has failed to set up a single new power plant, leading to a weakened electricity supply system. Billing irregularities due to ‘smart meters’ have further distressed consumers.” {{/usCountry}}

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