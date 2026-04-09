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Be more vigilant in 2027 than 2024: Akhilesh to SP workers

Addressing workers from across the state at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh hit out at the BJP, alleging, “The BJP’s political character is anti-people. It engages in deceitful politics and betrays democratic principles. Under BJP rule, the state’s policing system has collapsed and the rule of law is non-existent.”

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 06:55 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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With less than a year to go for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged party workers to be more vigilant than during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and guard against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “conspiracies”.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Addressing workers from across the state at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh hit out at the BJP, alleging, “The BJP’s political character is anti-people. It engages in deceitful politics and betrays democratic principles. Under BJP rule, the state’s policing system has collapsed and the rule of law is non-existent.”

“Be wary of the BJP’s conspiracies. The public desires change and is prepared to oust the BJP from power. People want a Samajwadi Party government next year. Everyone must work with greater caution in 2027 than in 2024 to achieve this goal,” he said.

He further alleged that forged signatures were being used during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to remove voters’ names from electoral rolls, and questioned the “inactivity” of the Election Commission (EC) despite “irregularities”.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Be more vigilant in 2027 than 2024: Akhilesh to SP workers
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