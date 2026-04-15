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Bengal: Amit Shah’s remark on Gorkha draws mixed reactions in Darjeeling hills

Amit Shah says BJP will resolve Gorkha issues without dividing West Bengal; remark draws mixed reactions ahead of April 23 polls in Darjeeling hills

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 08:37 pm IST
By Pramod Giri, Siliguri
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Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal would resolve Gorkha issues without dividing the state has drawn mixed reactions in the Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong assembly seats, which go to polls in the first phase of the two-phase exercise on April 23.

“I told our Gorkha brothers in Darjeeling that after winning, the BJP will resolve the Gorkha issues following constitutional provisions and without dividing the state,” Amit Shah said. (@AmitShah)

“I told our Gorkha brothers in Darjeeling that after winning, the BJP will resolve the Gorkha issues following constitutional provisions and without dividing the state,” Shah said at a BJP rally in South Dinajpur district on Tuesday, two days after chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre plans to divide the state.

BJP allies, the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), welcomed Shah’s remark, while allies of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised him.

Since the 1980s, the Darjeeling hills have witnessed violent movements — started by the GNLF and followed by the GJM — demanding a separate state for the Gorkhas.

The BJP, which is contesting all three assembly seats by fielding local Gorkha candidates, has won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat four times in a row since 2009 with support from the GJM and GNLF.

Meanwhile, BJP allies welcomed Shah’s statement.

GNLF secretary Hrishi Thapa said, “Forming a separate state or union territory is not possible now. Instead, we want a separate administrative body for the Gorkha dominated areas of Darjeeling, Terai and the Dooars with constitutional safeguards. It should have financial and legislative powers.”

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri said, “We welcome Shah’s statement. When we met with him in Delhi on February 22, he promised the best solution.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pramod Giri

I am working with Hindustan Times since 2001 and am posted in Siliguri, West Bengal, as Principal Correspondent. I have been regularly covering vast area of northern parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal: Amit Shah’s remark on Gorkha draws mixed reactions in Darjeeling hills
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal: Amit Shah’s remark on Gorkha draws mixed reactions in Darjeeling hills
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