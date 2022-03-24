All 8 Birbhum violence victims thrashed before burnt alive: Autopsy report

The eight people including three women and two children who were charred to death in Bogtui village in Birbhum district of West Bengal, were brutally beaten up before being set on fire, news agency PTI quoted the preliminary findings of the forensic reports.The preliminary findings into the deaths of eight people in the violence over the killing of local Trinamool panchayat member Bagdu Sheikh has triggered a ferocious political showdown between the ruling Mamata Banerjee government and the opposition led by Bharatiya Janata Party. A total of 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.Earlier in the day, chief minister Mamata Banerjee met the family members of the eight people who were killed in the violence. She announced five lakh rupees compensation to each. The chief minister also announced an additional ₹50,000 for the families who had lost children and an additional ₹2 lakh to each household to rebuild the homes.

Assuring strict action against the police officials, the CM said, "There is a big conspiracy. Police will do impartial investigation. Take stringent actions."The chief minister's visit comes at a time amid repeated calls for her resignation by the Bharatiya Janata Party which has called for President's Rule to be imposed in the state. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched an all out attack on Mamata Banerjee, comparing the Birbhum violence to ‘Nazi concentration camps.’

“Didi is going for haj after getting 100 people killed,” Patra said on the CM's Birbhum visit.

"The entire episode was akin to Nazi concentration camp. These are revenge killings by a political party. For settling their political scores, innocent women and children were killed, Patra alleged.The Trinamool Congress chief is also facing criticism from West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who has minced no words in attacking the government over the violence.Dhankhar on Wednesday had written a strongly-worded letter to Banerjee, claiming that the state government’s actions in the matter smack of "political overtones" and an attempt to shield the guilty.On Thursday, a Trinamool Congress delegation met union home minister Amit Shah demanding the removal of governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

