Birbhum violence case: CCTV cameras installed in violence-affected Rampurhat

The West Bengal government is installing CCTV cameras on Thursday in violence-affected area of Rampurhat, Birbhum in the state, where nine people, including a local leader of the TMC died. This comes after the Calcutta high court on March 23 had directed the installation of CCTV cameras for 24x7 surveillance.

CCTV cameras being installed in violence-affected area of Rampurhat, West Bengal where 8 people died after their houses were set ablaze.



At least 23 persons have been held in connection with the case so far. While one was held in connection with the bomb attack that killed TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, 22 others were nabbed in connection with the death of eight persons in the same village after their houses were set on fire following Sheikh’s murder. The police have lodged two separate cases for the deaths. a team of State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) and SIT are investigation the violence case.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the violence-affected district today. The chief minister had announced her intention to visit Birbhum at a government event in Kolkata on Wednesday.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited the violence-affected area in Rampurhat. Adhikari demanded a NIA or CBI probe into the matter and called for a President's Rule in the state. The Bengal BJP has also urged the Centre to intervene in the matter.

Several saffron parties have raised slogans against Mamata Banerjee after the violence.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the violent attack. Reportedly, nine BJP MPs from the state met home minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action in the incident.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) have also taken cognizance of the incident. The NCW has written to DGP West Bengal and SP Birbhum to arrest and take stringent action against the culprits.

