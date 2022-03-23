Birbhum violence: BJP delegation visits site, reiterates President's Rule demand

A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation led by leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited Rampurhat in Bengal's Birbhum district, where eight people were charred to death in the violence following the murder of a local Trinamool panchayat member.

“It's a very unfortunate incident. No words are sufficient to condemn it. Calcutta HC has given directions to the central forensics department. We demand an NIA or CBI probe. SIT is a wing of state govt and CM is trying to save the govt. President's Rule is the only way to save our Bengal,” Adhikari told news agency ANI.



This is the second time in less than a day when Adhikari has called for President's Rule in the state.



Adhikari-led BJP delegation's visit comes hours after the Calcutta high court directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to collect necessary evidence for the forensic probe at Bogtui village were the incident occurred. At least 23 people have been arrested in the case.



The Bengal BJP has urged the Centre to intervene in the matter, with several saffron party MPs showing placards against the Mamata Banerjee government in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

West Bengal | A BJP delegation, led by LoP Suvendu Adhikari, visits Rampurhat in Birbhum. Eight charred bodies were found here yesterday when houses were set on fire, hours after the murder of a local TMC leader. pic.twitter.com/8RnHxvffkj — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

Facing criticism, Mamata Banerjee hit back at the opposition saying those not in power were harassing the government and maligning it.

“We are running the government. Why would we want murder, bloodshed and bomb blast? Such things are done by those who are not in power just to harass the government and malign us," the chief minister said, adding she will visit Birbhum tomorrow.



Earlier in the day, the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote a strongly-worded letter to the chief minister alleged attempts were made to shield the guilty.

“As usual you have taken accusatory stance (in your March 22 communication) at my restrained just reaction to grisly carnage, worst in recent memory at Rampurhat, where reportedly the entire family of Sanju Sheikh -- six women and two children were burnt alive in Bogtoi village. The casualty figure is stated to be higher as per reports. This shocking carnage is being justifiably compared by many to the incidents in the state a few years ago, while you were in the opposition,” he wrote.



The chief minister soon hit back at the governor. "One ladsahab is sitting here and making statements every time that the situation in West Bengal is bad."