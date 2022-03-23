Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Birbhum violence: BJP delegation visits site, reiterates President's Rule demand
kolkata news

Birbhum violence: BJP delegation visits site, reiterates President's Rule demand

Birbhum violence: Eight people were charred to death after their homes set on fire during violence after the killing of a local TMC panchayat member in Birbhum
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with BJP leaders in Birbhum(Twitter/ANI)
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with BJP leaders in Birbhum(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 05:20 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation led by leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited Rampurhat in Bengal's Birbhum district, where eight people were charred to death in the violence following the murder of a local Trinamool panchayat member.

“It's a very unfortunate incident. No words are sufficient to condemn it. Calcutta HC has given directions to the central forensics department. We demand an NIA or CBI probe. SIT is a wing of state govt and CM is trying to save the govt. President's Rule is the only way to save our Bengal,” Adhikari told news agency ANI.

This is the second time in less than a day when Adhikari has called for President's Rule in the state.

Adhikari-led BJP delegation's visit comes hours after the Calcutta high court directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to collect necessary evidence for the forensic probe at Bogtui village were the incident occurred. At least 23 people have been arrested in the case.

The Bengal BJP has urged the Centre to intervene in the matter, with several saffron party MPs showing placards against the Mamata Banerjee government in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

Facing criticism, Mamata Banerjee hit back at the opposition saying those not in power were harassing the government and maligning it.

“We are running the government. Why would we want murder, bloodshed and bomb blast? Such things are done by those who are not in power just to harass the government and malign us," the chief minister said, adding she will visit Birbhum tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote a strongly-worded letter to the chief minister alleged attempts were made to shield the guilty.

“As usual you have taken accusatory stance (in your March 22 communication) at my restrained just reaction to grisly carnage, worst in recent memory at Rampurhat, where reportedly the entire family of Sanju Sheikh -- six women and two children were burnt alive in Bogtoi village. The casualty figure is stated to be higher as per reports. This shocking carnage is being justifiably compared by many to the incidents in the state a few years ago, while you were in the opposition,” he wrote.

The chief minister soon hit back at the governor. "One ladsahab is sitting here and making statements every time that the situation in West Bengal is bad."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal politics birbhum suvendu adhikari bjp bengal bjp + 3 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out