Bengal civic polls: Counting of votes begins

KOLKATA: The counting of votes polled in the municipal elections held in West Bengal’s Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol, and Chandannagar on Saturday began at 8 am. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation was with the Left Front while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) ran the other three.

In December, the TMC swept the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections bagging 134 out of the 144 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished second with three seats. The Congress and the Left won two wards each.

Polls for 108 civic bodies across the state are scheduled for February 27.

The BJP, which alleged violence and fake voting in Bidhannagar and Asansol, wrote to the state poll watchdog on Sunday and said elections to two civic bodies be declared null and void.

“As the polls in Bidhannagar and Asansol were converted into a complete farce, the BJP calls upon the commission to declare the same as null and void and order fresh polls,” Sukanta Majumdar, state BJP president, wrote.

The watchdog said the voting was largely peaceful and there were no reports of any major untoward incidents.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said the party will win the elections and get 80% to 90% of the votes. “The BJP is certain that it would suffer a humiliating defeat and is hence preparing the ground for excuses.”