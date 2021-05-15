Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim succumbs to Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday claimed the life of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother, Ashim Banerjee, at a hospital in Kolkata.

The chief minister's brother had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata informed.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal.

A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths have been reported so far.

