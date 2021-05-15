Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim succumbs to Covid-19
kolkata news

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim succumbs to Covid-19

The chief minister's brother had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata informed.
ANI | , Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:19 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI file photo)

The Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday claimed the life of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother, Ashim Banerjee, at a hospital in Kolkata.

The chief minister's brother had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata informed.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal.

A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths have been reported so far.

The Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday claimed the life of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother, Ashim Banerjee, at a hospital in Kolkata.

The chief minister's brother had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata informed.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal.

A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths have been reported so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP