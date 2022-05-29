Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
kolkata news

Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda

Two factions of the TMC clashed in Gopalpur Balutola area in Manikchak block in Malda. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area.
Image for representation only, (ANI)
Published on May 29, 2022 04:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense.

According to a PTI report, the incident happened in the Gopalpur Balutola area in Manikchak block of Malda when a group of TMC workers, led by panchayat samiti office-bearer Saifuddin Sheikh, got into a brawl with the faction led by the party's area president Nasir Ali.

Dismissing speculations of infighting in the party, Manikchak's TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra said there was an old feud between the two leaders over land, which led to violence, adding that such fights had happened earlier as well. "It has nothing to do with the TMC," Mitra said. Police said they were yet to make any arrest in the incident.

Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda. The bombs were recovered after a person got injured while trying to remove some garbage in the area.

RELATED STORIES

Previously, the Malda police had recovered at least nearly 40 crude bombs from a village in the area.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
malda vandalism tmc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP