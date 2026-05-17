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Bengal doesn't believe in bulldozer politics; poor paying price of political arrogance: Mamata

Bengal doesn't believe in bulldozer politics; poor paying price of political arrogance: Mamata

Published on: May 17, 2026 09:43 pm IST
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Kolkata, TMC supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday termed the recent eviction and anti-encroachment drives in parts of the state "bulldozer politics" and claimed that the poor were paying the price of "political arrogance".

Bengal doesn't believe in bulldozer politics; poor paying price of political arrogance: Mamata

In a post on X, she claimed that these drives triggered unrest and caused hardship among the ordinary people.

"From homes to hawker stalls, the poor are paying the price of political arrogance. Bengal does not believe in bulldozer politics. The land of Tagore and Netaji cannot be ruled through fear, force, and demolition drives against ordinary citizens," Banerjee wrote.

Without naming anyone, the TMC chief said the developments reflected an assault on the dignity and livelihood of vulnerable sections of society. "What we are witnessing today is an attack on the dignity of the people of Bengal... who have built their lives brick by brick".

Referring to recent developments, Banerjee said, "The massive eviction drive around Howrah Station, the unrest and anger erupting on the streets of Tiljala and Park Circus, and the growing desperation among those suddenly stripped of shelter and livelihood expose a government more obsessed with optics than humanity."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal doesn't believe in bulldozer politics; poor paying price of political arrogance: Mamata
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal doesn't believe in bulldozer politics; poor paying price of political arrogance: Mamata
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