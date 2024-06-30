Bengal facing financial breakdown, says Guv, asks TMC to issue white paper

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said that the state was facing a financial breakdown as he demanded an emergency cabinet meeting and asked the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government to issue a white paper on the state’s financial situation. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose (File Photo)

“Considering the grave nature of the economic scenario in the state, Governor calls upon the chief minister upon the authority vested in him under Article 167 of the Constitution read with Rule 30 of the Rules of Business for West Bengal framed under Article 166 of the Constitution, to place a comprehensive report on the state’s financial situation before the council of ministers and issue a white paper for the information of the people of the state,” stated a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday night.

Also Read: Bengal Governor files defamation case against chief minister Mamata Banerjee

The statement came after Bose met the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday in Delhi.

“Those who waste public money should pay for it. Corruption, violence, overspending and embezzlement of public money are the three characteristics of the present (state) government and that has put Bengal in a quagmire and a financial blackhole,” the statement further read.

The TMC hit back saying that Bose was staging a drama to divert attention from some controversies.

“He went to give flowers to the woman who is depriving West Bengal on the orders of the Prime Minister. He should have asked the centre to release the funds. He is not fulfilling his duties as the Governor of the state. Instead, in a bid to cover up some controversial issues, he is staging a drama,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson told the media.