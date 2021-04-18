Bengal governor seeks update on sensitisation of people on Covid-19

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday sought an update from the Chief Secretary on the compliance of directives to sensitise people regarding the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

"There is an alarming surge of COVID-19. All need to gear up to combat this COVID challenge. Awaiting response of Chief Secretary [?]@MamataOfficial to update on compliance of directives to sensitise people. Urge NGOs to take lead in serving society on this aspect," tweeted the Governor's office.

The Governor called upon the Chief Secretary and senior officials of the state to brief him on the situation. He also asked the Chief Secretary for a virtual conference with vice-chancellors of all state-aided universities and CEOs of public and private hospitals.

Amidst the spike in COVID-19 cases, the eight-phased assembly elections are underway in West Bengal. The political rallies and roadshows are being held in full swing.

West Bengal recorded 7,713 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases in the state goes to 6,51,508. The active number of COVID-19 cases stands at 45,300. Meanwhile, 5,95,668 people recovered from the disease so far. The COVID death toll in West Bengal reaches 10,540.