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Bengal govt gives nod for handover of seven national highway stretches to NHAI, NHIDCL

Bengal govt gives nod for handover of seven national highway stretches to NHAI, NHIDCL

Published on: May 16, 2026 09:43 pm IST
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Kolkata, The West Bengal government on Saturday gave in-principle approval for handing over seven stretches of national highways to the NHAI and the NHIDCL, paving the way for long-pending infrastructure works on key road corridors in the state.

Bengal govt gives nod for handover of seven national highway stretches to NHAI, NHIDCL

These stretches were under the national highway wing of the state's Public Works Department , and the handover proposals had been pending for nearly a year despite repeated requests from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, according to an official statement.

The press note issued by the chief secretary's office on Saturday said, "Development works on these stretches stood stalled in the absence of a formal handover. With today's clearance, the central agencies can move forward without further delay."

Among the stretches handed over to the National Highways Authority of India are 329.6 km of NH 312 connecting Jangipur, Omarpur, Krishnagar, Bongaon and Basirhat up to Ghojadanga along the India-Bangladesh border, spanning besides, NH 31 from the Bihar-West Bengal border to Gazole, and NH-33 up to Farakka.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal govt gives nod for handover of seven national highway stretches to NHAI, NHIDCL
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal govt gives nod for handover of seven national highway stretches to NHAI, NHIDCL
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