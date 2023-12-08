Bengal govt-run hospital orders probe after 10 babies die within 24 hours

KOLKATA: A state-run hospital in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday ordered a probe after 10 children - nine infants and a toddler - died within 24 hours, people familiar with the matter said. The oldest of the 10 children was about two and a half years old (ANI/Screengrab)

Three of the infants were born at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) and the remaining seven were referred from smaller government hospitals.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“We have already formed a three-member committee to probe into the incident,” MMCH principal Amit Dan told reporters. He added that appropriate action would be taken if any negligence is found.

“In an unfortunate incident, nine infants and a child have died in the hospital between Tuesday midnight and Wednesday midnight. Preliminary investigation suggests that in most cases, the underlying cause was malnutrition and very low birth weight. Two infants had congenital diseases and the rest had sepsis infection. One was a stillborn,” Dan said.

The oldest of the 10 children was about two and a half years old and had neurological ailments, he said.

Doctors said that crucial time was lost in shifting the patients to MMCH.

MMCH has around 65 beds in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). At present, it is, however, treating about 150 infants.