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Bengal govt sanctions prosecution of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh in graft case

Bengal govt sanctions prosecution of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh in graft case

Published on: May 18, 2026 11:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, The West Bengal government on Monday sanctioned the prosecution of former R G Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in connection with a case of financial irregularities linked to the institution.

Bengal govt sanctions prosecution of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh in graft case

An order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated the governor, being the competent authority, accorded sanction for Ghosh's prosecution under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .

It also stated that the sanction was granted after "fully and carefully examining" the case materials and records, including the FIR and related documents.

The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in procurement and allied matters at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital during Ghosh's tenure as principal.

The Calcutta High Court, through an August 23, 2024, order in connection with a plea, had directed a probe into the matter, after which the FIR registered at Tala police station was taken over by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch.

Ghosh has been under the scanner of central agencies since last year over alleged corruption and financial misconduct linked to hospital administration and procurement practices at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital that hit national headlines in 2024 after the rape and murder of a doctor on its premises.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal govt sanctions prosecution of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh in graft case
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal govt sanctions prosecution of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh in graft case
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