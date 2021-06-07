Bengal govt seeks students and parents’ opinion on holding board exams

The West Bengal government has invited people’s opinion on whether and how to hold class 10 and 12 board examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government last week formed an expert committee to review the Covid-19 situation and recommend if board examinations could be held under the circumstances and how. If not, then it was tasked to come up with the evaluation criteria for announcing results.

“While the expert committee is considering and discussing the matter, the government has invited views from the general public, parents and students on this,” said a senior official of the state education department.

The government issued a notice on Sunday urging people to send their opinion by 2 pm today. The opinions may be mailed to pbssm.spo@gmail.com, wbssed@gmail.com and commissionerschooleducation@gmail.com.

The announcement of the schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams in West Bengal was stalled at the last minute on Wednesday, a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board cancelled class 12 board exams keeping in mind the risk posed to children’s health during the ongoing nationwide second wave of the Covid pandemic. At least 12 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have already decided to cancel the board examinations.

Earlier chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the decision to hold class 12 board examination in July end and class 10 board examination in August second week. She even said that the duration of the examination would be curtailed by 50% and it would be held at home centres.

The daily Covid-19 cases count has come down from a peak of 20,846 on May 14 to 7,002 on June 6 in Bengal.