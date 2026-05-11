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Bengal govt to decide on DA, 7th Pay Commission in next cabinet meeting: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Bengal govt to decide on DA, 7th Pay Commission in next cabinet meeting: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, The second cabinet meeting of the West Bengal government is scheduled to be held on May 18, where key decisions on DA, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and other administrative issues are expected to be taken, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday.

Bengal govt to decide on DA, 7th Pay Commission in next cabinet meeting: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Addressing reporters, Adhikari said the meeting would also focus on measures to tackle crimes against women, institutional corruption and governance issues, including developments concerning the RG Kar case.

"Next Monday, I will hold another cabinet meeting where we will discuss the RG Kar issue, atrocities on women, institutional corruption, and the pay commission," he said.

Adhikari said several important matters could not be taken up during the first cabinet meeting due to a lack of time.

"At the first meeting, decisions were taken only on files that were already prepared. More detailed policy matters will come up at the next meeting," he said.

State government employees have long been demanding DA on a par with central staff.

The issue is currently pending before the Supreme Court. With the change in government, employees are hopeful that the new administration will announce DA in line with central rates.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal govt to decide on DA, 7th Pay Commission in next cabinet meeting: CM Suvendu Adhikari
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal govt to decide on DA, 7th Pay Commission in next cabinet meeting: CM Suvendu Adhikari
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