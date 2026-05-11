Kolkata, The second cabinet meeting of the West Bengal government is scheduled to be held on May 18, where key decisions on DA, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and other administrative issues are expected to be taken, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday.

Bengal govt to decide on DA, 7th Pay Commission in next cabinet meeting: CM Suvendu Adhikari

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Addressing reporters, Adhikari said the meeting would also focus on measures to tackle crimes against women, institutional corruption and governance issues, including developments concerning the RG Kar case.

"Next Monday, I will hold another cabinet meeting where we will discuss the RG Kar issue, atrocities on women, institutional corruption, and the pay commission," he said.

Adhikari said several important matters could not be taken up during the first cabinet meeting due to a lack of time.

"At the first meeting, decisions were taken only on files that were already prepared. More detailed policy matters will come up at the next meeting," he said.

State government employees have long been demanding DA on a par with central staff.

The issue is currently pending before the Supreme Court. With the change in government, employees are hopeful that the new administration will announce DA in line with central rates.

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{{^usCountry}} The government is also likely to consider the formation of the Seventh Pay Commission, a move that could lead to a revision in salaries of state government employees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government is also likely to consider the formation of the Seventh Pay Commission, a move that could lead to a revision in salaries of state government employees. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM indicated that a decision on granting Dearness Allowance to state government employees and pensioners at central rates may also be announced at Monday's cabinet meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM indicated that a decision on granting Dearness Allowance to state government employees and pensioners at central rates may also be announced at Monday's cabinet meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adhikari said senior ministers Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul will brief the media on the proceedings of the next cabinet meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhikari said senior ministers Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul will brief the media on the proceedings of the next cabinet meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The CM will brief the media from time to time. Next Monday, senior leaders Ghosh and Paul will brief reporters," Adhikari said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The CM will brief the media from time to time. Next Monday, senior leaders Ghosh and Paul will brief reporters," Adhikari said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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