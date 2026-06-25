Bengal govt to publish white papers on corruption in all depts: Swapan Dasgupta

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal will publish department-wise white papers on corruption during the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, state finance minister Swapan Dasgupta said in the legislative assembly on Thursday.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari described the budget as “not a full budget but only for eight months” (PTI)

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“We have decided to publish white papers on corruption in every department of the state government during the previous regime. The finance department would state in its white paper how such a huge debt accumulated. Some departments would reveal why their projects were abandoned midway. Some departments would state why there were massive irregularities in their recruitment drive. We would also publish the CAG reports of all the departments which were never published,” Dasgupta said, addressing the state legislative assembly during the discussion on the state budget.

Dasgupta tabled the first budget of the new BJP government in the state on Monday.

Highlights of the budget — which chief minister Suvendu Adhikari later described as “not a full budget but only for eight months” — included a promise of 100,000 government jobs, an allocation of ₹36,000 crore for the Annapurna Yojana (monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000 for women), and increased pay for state bus conductors, civic police personnel, home guards, ASHA workers, forest guards, Anganwadi workers and National Volunteer Force (NVF) personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} The budget also included a 20% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for all state employees and teachers and increased the local area development fund for legislators from ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore, among other measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The budget also included a 20% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for all state employees and teachers and increased the local area development fund for legislators from ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore, among other measures. {{/usCountry}}

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“Within the next three months, we would launch the West Bengal investment promotion framework, including the new incentive policy, start-up policy and global capability centre policy. We were losing out on investments in the IT sector because these policies were not in place. We are also coming up with a policy for cloud kitchens for women so that they can concentrate on their businesses,” he said.

The state government also announced the formation of a specialised force that can carry out search and rescue operations following the warehouse collapse at Taratala that killed at least eight people and left another 20 injured, with some workers still missing.

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“We are setting up a special force, comprising 200 highly trained personnel, who would be deployed in search and rescue operations during such disasters. They will be well-equipped with machinery. Of these 200 personnel, 50 would be stationed in the hilly areas of north Bengal, 50 in the Sundarbans and the rest in various places across the state. Many states have created such special units. We remember a special unit coming from Odisha to West Bengal after Cyclone Amphan hit the state,” Dasgupta said.

The state finance minister also announced a few other projects, including a women’s police station in Sandeshkhali, a hike in the remuneration of teachers in state-aided colleges, an increase in the state’s share of the honorarium for vocational teachers and a women’s college in Uttar Dinajpur, among others.

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“As this budget is just for eight months, it only gives a rough outline of the new government’s vision. Not all our proposals could be accommodated in this budget. We have received multiple suggestions and proposals such as setting up new colleges for women. We will forward them to the departments concerned with positive notes so that they could be implemented,” he said.

Speaking on how the state was planning to increase its revenue and minimise “loss-making”, Dasgupta said that the state government was plugging leakages and bringing in funds from the Centre.

“There was a question in almost everyone’s mind as to how we were planning to go forward with a debt of ₹8,15,891 crore. One option was to sit idle and do nothing about it as the problem was a massive one. The second option was to bring in the central funds which, for some reason, didn’t come. We have been able to bring in central funds to the tune of ₹60,000 crore under various schemes of the central government,” he said.

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“We need to have full compliance in various sectors such as sand mining and other minor minerals. This would increase revenue. The chief minister, in his speech, gave a hint on the revenue we could generate. You would be amazed when we disclose the figure after around eight months,” he added.

“We would get around ₹10,000 crore from the Centre if we can introduce some reforms in the state administration,” Dasgupta said.