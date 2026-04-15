Kolkata, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday called for a collective effort to restore the state's glory and urged people, especially the youth, to take part in positive change and rebuild its strengths.

Bengal Guv pitches for positive change, revival of state’s past glory

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Addressing a Poila Boishakh programme at Lok Bhavan here, Ravi said Bengal was once among the leading economic and intellectual centres of the country and flagged concerns over the state's economic and educational indicators.

"We are proud to be here in this blessed land. At the time of Independence and in subsequent decades, Bengal was one of the top three economies of our country. It accounted for more than 10 per cent of our national GDP in the 1960s. There was no Tamil Nadu, no Karnataka, no Gujarat. It was a land of industry, enterprise, intellectual and cultural vibrancy," he said.

Referring to changes over the decades, he claimed, "Until 1980, only four states had higher per capita income than Bengal. Today, there are 15 states where per capita income is far higher. Bengal's share in national income has declined from 10.6 per cent to about 5 per cent."

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{{^usCountry}} He also pointed to concerns in the education and industrial sectors, saying gross enrolment in schools and colleges was below the national average, while MSME presence in the state remained low compared to the national figure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also pointed to concerns in the education and industrial sectors, saying gross enrolment in schools and colleges was below the national average, while MSME presence in the state remained low compared to the national figure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "There are about 5.5 crore registered and functional MSMEs in the country. And what is our share? We have just about 3 lakh registered MSMEs," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There are about 5.5 crore registered and functional MSMEs in the country. And what is our share? We have just about 3 lakh registered MSMEs," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Explaining why he raised the issue on a festive occasion, the governor said the New Year was a time for reflection and resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining why he raised the issue on a festive occasion, the governor said the New Year was a time for reflection and resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Poila Boishakh 2026 is a day of resolve. We must contribute our best despite adverse circumstances. Hopelessness is not an alternative," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Poila Boishakh 2026 is a day of resolve. We must contribute our best despite adverse circumstances. Hopelessness is not an alternative," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He urged citizens to focus on positivity and collective effort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged citizens to focus on positivity and collective effort. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "If we only think negatively, that takes away energy. Let us build on the positive. The change will not come from heaven. It has to come from us," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If we only think negatively, that takes away energy. Let us build on the positive. The change will not come from heaven. It has to come from us," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ravi also referred to India's broader economic trajectory, noting its rise as one of the fastest-growing large economies with strong performance in startups and digital infrastructure.

"Today India is the fastest-growing large economy in the world. This is New Bharat, which is showing the world a new path of growth," he said.

He added that Bengal must not lag in this national journey.

"Bengal has to wake up, reclaim its energy and heritage. This is the land of Durga. We will restore it," he said, expressing confidence that the state would regain its glory and emerge as a leading partner in India's global growth story.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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