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Bengal: Major anti-encroachment drive conducted to clear out Howrah station area

Bengal: Major anti-encroachment drive conducted to clear out Howrah station area

Published on: May 17, 2026 11:17 am IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, A massive anti-encroachment drive was carried out outside Howrah railway station past midnight, with bulldozers demolishing rows of makeshift shops and illegal structures along the stretch from the Ganga ghat to the station premises, officials said on Sunday.

Bengal: Major anti-encroachment drive conducted to clear out Howrah station area

The operation, conducted jointly by the Railway Protection Force , Government Railway Police , railway authorities and Howrah City Police, saw heavy deployment of security personnel across the area to prevent any untoward incident during the eviction drive.

Many temporary stalls and structures occupying footpaths and public spaces near the bus stand and Ganga ghat area were removed using bulldozers and earthmovers as part of a railway land clearance initiative for passengers' convenience.

The Railways, however, has not issued any official statement, but when asked, officials said it was a part of a regular cleanup operation.

The encroachments had for years caused severe congestion and inconvenience to passengers entering and exiting the station, one of the busiest railway terminals in the country.

Authorities maintained that the operation was necessary to clear illegal occupation of railway land and improve pedestrian movement and security around the station area. Police deployment in the locality continued on Sunday morning.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal: Major anti-encroachment drive conducted to clear out Howrah station area
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal: Major anti-encroachment drive conducted to clear out Howrah station area
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