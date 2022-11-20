Bengal man killed by son over fight, body chopped into pieces: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
kolkata news
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 08:07 AM IST

The victim was allegedly an alcoholic and used to assault his son, police said, adding that he had a fight in his family on November 14 where his son strangled and killed him.

The man was allegedly strangled to death by his son over a fight. His body was then chopped into pieces and dumped.
ByHT News Desk

Parts of a decomposed body of a man, wrapped in plastic, were recovered from a pond in the Baruipur area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the police said on Saturday. The man, 55, was allegedly strangled to death by his son over a fight, and then chopped into pieces. His mother helped him dispose of the body. The deceased was identified as Ujjwal Chakraborty, an ex-navy non-commissioned officer who retired in 2000, Baruipur police officer Pushpa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A missing person's complaint was lodged last week by some of his family members. It was found during probe that the victim, Chakraborty, was an alcoholic and used to assault his son, the police officer said, adding that he had a similar fight on November 14 where his son strangled and killed him. It was not immediately clear how many parts the man was chopped into but the police has recovered two pieces of the upper body from around his place so far.

The incident comes to light at a time when the nation is outraged over the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was killed in a similar fashion allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. The couple used to stay in Delhi's Chattarpur area. Poonawala, who confessed to the crime, is currently in jail while the police continue further probe into the matter.

In the first CCTV footage in the case, an early morning visual showed a person, suspected to be Poonawala, carrying Walkar's body parts in a bag. Investigation is underway to verify the footage.

