Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee dies at 75. Heartbroken, says Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: Subrata Mukherjee, 75, a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and cabinet minister in charge of four departments, died of a severe heart attack on Thursday night at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. He was admitted to the hospital on October 25 after he complained of breathing problem.

Mukherjee, who was undergoing treatment at the Woodburn Ward, was rushed to the intensive critical care unit of the cardiology department on Thursday evening but the doctors could not save him. He was declared dead around 9.22 pm, Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, who rushed to the hospital, later told reporters.

“I am heart broken. His contribution was immense. I cannot imagine he is no more,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The chief minister, who was performing Kali puja at her residence in south Kolkata’s Kalighat area, rushed to the hospital on hearing the news.

Subrata Mukherjee also served as mayor of Kolkata from 2000 to 2005 when the Left Front was in power. He was counted among one of the best mayors the city has had because of his administrative skills.

In Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet, Subrata Mukherjee was in charge of panchayat and rural development department, consumer affairs department, public enterprises and industrial reconstruction and self-help group and self-employment department.