Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee dies at 75. Heartbroken, says Mamata Banerjee
kolkata news

Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee dies at 75. Heartbroken, says Mamata Banerjee

Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee was admitted to hospital with severe breathing complaint on October 25.
Subrata Mukherjee, senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister of panchayats and rural development, died of a heart attack on Thursday (HT File Photo/Samir Jana)
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 10:36 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

KOLKATA: Subrata Mukherjee, 75, a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and cabinet minister in charge of four departments, died of a severe heart attack on Thursday night at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. He was admitted to the hospital on October 25 after he complained of breathing problem.

Mukherjee, who was undergoing treatment at the Woodburn Ward, was rushed to the intensive critical care unit of the cardiology department on Thursday evening but the doctors could not save him. He was declared dead around 9.22 pm, Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, who rushed to the hospital, later told reporters.

“I am heart broken. His contribution was immense. I cannot imagine he is no more,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The chief minister, who was performing Kali puja at her residence in south Kolkata’s Kalighat area, rushed to the hospital on hearing the news.

Subrata Mukherjee also served as mayor of Kolkata from 2000 to 2005 when the Left Front was in power. He was counted among one of the best mayors the city has had because of his administrative skills.

RELATED STORIES

In Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet, Subrata Mukherjee was in charge of panchayat and rural development department, consumer affairs department, public enterprises and industrial reconstruction and self-help group and self-employment department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP