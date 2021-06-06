Police find around 50 crude bombs near BJP's Bengal party office

The Kolkata Police on Saturday evening found around 50 crude bombs close to Hastings crossing, which is not very far away from the office of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The anti-rowdy section of the West Bengal Police found the bombs following a tip-off from the Military Intelligence. A bomb squad also reached the spot after police found the crude bombs. The bombs were recovered from 4 sacks which were found lying close to each other.

The police have launched an operation to find out who kept the bombs at a location which is stone's throw away from the BJP Bengal office and for what reasons. The police are also trying to find out when were these sacks filled with crude bombs placed at this location.

The state witnessed violent clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP supporters, after the declaration of assembly election results on May 2, with the latter claiming accusing the ruling party of targeted killing and the TMC lashing out at BJP for spreading fake news.

After the oath-taking ceremony of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Union home ministry sent teams to West Bengal for a survey of the areas which saw post-poll violence. At least 16 people lost their lives due to incidents of post-poll violence in the state which also led to displacement of people. The Calcutta high court on Friday heard the PILs with regard to displacement of people in the state and asked authorities to take immediate steps for their rehabilitation.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the West Bengal government following a plea which sought directions to stop or prevent the violence in West Bengal following the elections.