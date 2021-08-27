Bengal professors' body questions rationale behind 'drinking poison' by teachers

An association college and university professors of West Bengal on Thursday claimed that the alleged suicide bid by five contractual primary school teachers was part of a conspiracy to foment trouble.

Five female contractual teachers allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday while demonstrating before the state education department headquarters in Kolkata, demanding regularisation of services and revocation of transfer orders.

West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA) President Krishnakali Basu told a press meet that it is unbecoming on the part of a true teacher, "that too involved in children's education", to carry a bottle of poison during a demonstration and "it was part of a conspiracy to foment trouble".

Asked whether anyone could take life risk just to foment trouble, Basu said, "The entire episode is unfortunate. Bringing out poison-filled bottles during a democratic movement and drinking it cannot be termed as peaceful by no logic. They could have given prior notice to the education minister for talks, but they did not do it."

Wishing speedy recovery of the five teachers, associated with state-run Sishu Siksha Kendra (SSK), the WBCUPA chief said, without elaborating, there was reason to believe that the five were instigated.

"So far I know the government has done a lot for regularisation of contractual primary school teachers and raised their wages and provided other financial benefits... They should not have raked up personal issues like transfer during the protest. The chief minister herself recently announced there will be complete transparency in transfers," Basu said.

The agitating teachers were members of a platform for contractual school teachers, 'Sikshak Oikyo Manch'.

The five are now out of danger and currently undergoing treatment at two state-run hospitals.