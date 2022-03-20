Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengal records zero death, 45 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 107 people recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 19,94,701.
West Bengal recorded zero death due to Covid-19 and 45 fresh cases.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 10:53 PM IST
PTI |

West Bengal on Sunday recorded zero death due to Covid-19 and 45 fresh cases, taking the tally to 20,16,815, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection in the state stands at 21,194.

The state had reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 and one fatality due to the virus on Saturday.

As many as 107 people recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 19,94,701.

Currently, there are 920 active coronavirus cases in the state. In the last 24 hours, 9,772 samples were tested for detecting coronavirus, taking the total number of clinical examinations to 24,599,488, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the state will be initiating the vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 12-14 years on Monday, an official of the health department said.

"(The) Covid-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years will start from Monday. Only Corbevax vaccine will be administered to the beneficiaries of 12-14 years," he added.

Corbevax vaccines will be given only from the government Covid Vaccine Clinics (CVCs). 

Topics
covid-19 coronavirus kolkata
