Bengal reports highest daily spike of 10,784 Covid-19 cases, 58 new fatalities
In the last 24 hours, 5,616 patients were cured of the coronavirus disease in West Bengal, and the Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 89.23 per cent, the state health department said on Wednesday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 08:22 AM IST
West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 10,784 new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 6,88,956, the health department said in a bulletin.
The death toll also rose to 10,710 after 58 fresh fatalities were reported.
In the last 24 hours, 5,616 patients were cured of the disease in the state, and the recovery rate stands at 89.23 per cent.
West Bengal now has 63,496 active cases, the bulletin said.
Since Tuesday, 50,014 samples have been tested for coronavirus, it added.